smartTrade Technologies, a global leader in multi-asset trading technology, has won the A-Team Innovation Award 2021 for Most Innovative Use of Open Source/Cloud Technologies for its smartAnalytics solution.

The Innovation Awards recognise outstanding performance by the vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry, with a specific focus on Data Management, Trading Technology and RegTech suppliers.

smartAnalytics is a flexible and customisable solution designed to capture, store and archive multi-asset trading records. It allows customers to create historical and real-time dashboards and reports, retain greater control and transparency of their data and interact more efficiently with the markets and their own clients. Using smartAnalytics, customers can generate reports enabling them to analyse and improve trading performance and pricing.

Andrew Delaney, President and Editor-in-Chief at A-Team Group said, "Congratulations to smartTrade on winning the Award for Most Innovative Use of Open Source/Cloud Technologies. We have introduced the Innovation Awards to celebrate the use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets. This win further enhances smartTrade's reputation as a market-leading provider of trading technology."

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies, said,"Big data analytics are becoming more and more important in financial markets. smartAnalytics not only allows clients to analyse and improve their trading performance but also to meet the regulators' stringent records retention requirements. We are proud to receive this Award and to be recognised by the industry for our ongoing commitment to innovation, which lies at the heart of smartTrade's business."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives (including Options), Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005250/en/

Contacts:

Lara Michel Head of Marketing smartTrade Technologies lmichel@smart-trade.net