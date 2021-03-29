The Palestine Investment Fund wants to install solar systems with an average generation capacity of 70 kW on 400 public schools.The Massader development arm of sovereign wealth fund the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF), has issued a request for expressions of interest (EoI) to seek more EPC contractors for a school rooftop PV program launched in January 2018. The selected contractors will add to those that were pre-qualified by Massader between 2019 and 2020. "Massader will sign a framework agreement with these additional EPC contractors, if successful in the pre-qualification process, [to] be ...

