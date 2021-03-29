Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement on an oversubscribed basis raising gross proceeds of $610,000. The closing consisted of the issuance of 1,525,000 units at a price of $0.40 per unit (the "Offering").

Each unit (a "Unit") consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The Warrants may be subject to an accelerated expiry at the Company's discretion if the closing trading price of the Company's shares is greater than $2.00 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

Finder's fees of $9,300 were paid and 23,250 finder's warrants were issued in connection with the Offering. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $1.00 for a period of two years from the closing date.

The proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used for the Company's on-going evaluation of potential acquisitions and for general working capital.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring on July 27, 2021.

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Kitimat Copper Project in British Columbia and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Jaap Verbaas, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

CAVU Mining Corp.

jverbaas@cavumining.com

604-493-2997

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78795