Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 Holdings' (ALPP) Subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly Estimates Record Revenue for Q1 2021 and $2M in Booked Business for April 2021

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA), is estimating to end the month of March with record revenue in excess of $1.3M. QCA has also procured $2M in work for April, positioning the company for a strong second quarter.

Steady orders from leading edge EV companies, advanced robotics, and environmental tech companies were responsible for driving first quarter growth. QCA is heading into the second quarter with new customers in the aviation, medical device, and agriculture industries. The company anticipates continued unprecedented growth over the next 12 months.

QCA has provided manufacturing support to its customers around the world, with a focus on Silicon Valley, since 1988.

www.qcamfg.com

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to have collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637865/Alpine-4-Holdings-ALPP-Subsidiary-Quality-Circuit-Assembly-Estimates-Record-Revenue-for-Q1-2021-and-2M-in-Booked-Business-for-April-2021