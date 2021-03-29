DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 26/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 148.0270 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 847156 CODE: LOUF =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF Sequence No.: 96515 EQS News ID: 1179326 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

