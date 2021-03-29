Anzeige
29.03.2021
OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) 
OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
29-March-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 26/03/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 263.3470 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 311995 
CODE: USMV 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           LU0599612412 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           USMV 
Sequence No.:   96514 
EQS News ID:    1179325 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
