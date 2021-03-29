Converters Expo South Moves Next In Person Event To February 23, 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / BNP Mediahas announced that the 2021 Converters Expo South will not be held in May at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC due to continued restrictions of COVID-19. The event, originally scheduled for May 26, 2021 will now be held in person at the Charlotte Convention Center February 23, 2022.

"As of today, the state of North Carolina limits indoor gatherings to 250 people, and this is not expected to change significantly before May. For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 Converters Expo South to February 2022," said Glen Gudino, Group Publisher for BNP Media's Packaging Group. "The safety of our attendees, speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, and staff are of paramount importance and cannot be understated. We appreciate the support of the industry and look forward to our face-to-face trade show next year."

The 3rd annual Converters Expo South was held prior to the pandemic on February 12, 2020, where over 90 exhibiting companies including Platinum Sponsor Pinnacle Converting Equipment, and Bronze Sponsors BST North American/AccuWeb, Inc., Paper Converting Machinery Corporation and Valley Grinding & Manufacturing, met with 500+ industry professionals. The exhibitors included manufacturers of testing and prototyping equipment, producers of disposables and subject matter experts offering the latest in flexo printing and packaging. The trade show uniquely helps those in the converting industry throughout the region find solutions to their daily challenges.

"We applaud the industry for keeping up with the demand of converting raw materials into some of the most important products consumers purchased during the pandemic including toilet paper, paper towels, hand wipes, etc.," added Gudino. "We look forward to bringing the industry back together next February for what promises to be the biggest and most successful converters event in the Southeast."

For information about exhibiting or sponsoring Converter Expo South, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Converters Expo South is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo taking place August 9-10, 2021 at Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI and Global Pouch Forum taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021. Packaging Strategies has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

