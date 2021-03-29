Saltutaris People: Healthcare Bosses Call for Air Travel to Resume

Healthcare Bosses Call For UK Government To 'Stop Sitting On The Fence' Over Travel Restrictions & Resume Domestic & International Air Travel

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / A British healthcare company which operates across the UK providing private COVID-19 testing for airline passengers, private individuals and businesses, has called upon the UK Government to "stop sitting on the fence" over the continued lockdown on air travel restrictions.

Covid testing provider Salutaris People is calling on the UK Government to open up both Domestic and International air travel as they firmly believe that the combination of testing, vaccinations and other safety measures can get the airline and travel industry moving again. They want the Government to give a clear and definitive set of dates to allow the safe resumption of air travel during its much-anticipated announcement on the 12th April.

Ross Tomkins MD of Salutaris People urged the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps to put down a series of 'firm' and 'actual' dates when Domestic, European and International air travel can be fully resumed, which will give certainty and restore confidence to both the airline and travel industries.

The CEO and founder of several successful medical and healthcare businesses, Tomkins believes that a combined program of regular COVID-19 testing alongside the vaccination program, the wearing of masks and regular hand sanitisation is the key to resuming confidence in air travel. He warned that unless a clear set of dates were laid out during the announcement on the 12th April, that the Government would risk plunging the UK economy into "an even greater economic crisis than we are currently facing."

Tomkins also warned of the 'ticking time bomb' of mental and physical health issues that will impact and overwhelm the NHS and private healthcare practices for decades to come.

"The Government simply cannot continue to act in this manner and offer such vagaries over air travel any longer. The Government's indecision and actions surrounding the resumption of air travel have been incompetent at best and reckless at worst. We need a clear and unequivocal set of dates for a staged resumption in air travel. Factored into that plan there needs to be a clear remit of pushing through with COVID-19 testing, the wearing of masks, social distancing and thorough hand sanitisation. I believe the public would gladly comply with these requirements if it meant they could resume air travel, enjoying leisure and holiday breaks again."

He continued; "The simple facts are that UK Plc is now £2 Trillion in debt, the High Street is decimated, businesses are going to the wall, people are losing their jobs. We now have some of the biggest airlines and travel companies in the world on the verge of collapse and who may literally go out of business overnight. Without a clear, robust plan and certainty of precise dates air travel can resume again, the airlines and travel companies cannot continue to survive.

This is not to mention the phenomenal impact COVID has had on the public's mental health and general wellbeing. Across our occupational health practices, we have seen a sharp increase in employees and patients suffering from stress, anxiety and musculoskeletal disorders including those with Long COVID. Such issues are significantly affecting their day to day lives and their ability to function in the workplace."

His comments come after shares in airlines and travel firms across Europe took a dive last week wiping millions off the value of shares. IAG which owns British Airways saw its shares drop the most at 15%, while Easy Jet dropped 10%, TUI AG 8.9% and Ryan Air 7.4%. Other European airlines also followed suit with share prices downgraded over the uncertainty of the leisure holiday market and wider international travel.

Consultant Virologist and Infectious Diseases Physician Dr Brendan Payne - who advises Akea Life the clinical services provider to Salutaris People - believes that COVID-19 testing will remain alongside the requirement to wear face masks for at least the next three years in any form of air travel.

"The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) will need to maintain COVID testing capability indefinitely. COVID will not be eliminated by vaccinations and we need to find long-term solutions to live with it. An intensive programme of COVID testing is key as a major defence against new waves and new strains compromising our gains from vaccination. I don't see this changing for at least the next year and probably longer. The most likely scenario for the next few years is a continued 'arms race' between new variants of COVID and vaccination. Widespread COVID testing is absolutely crucial and critical in winning that battle.

For travel that is permitted for summer 2021, I would expect that this will continue to rely heavily on pre (and post) travel testing. I don't think vaccination status will feature significantly in the travel rules for most countries this year. Current COVID vaccines are on average perhaps 80% effective and not everyone will agree to have one. There will always be a certain number of COVID infections in the public, despite widespread vaccination. Indeed, in many ways it becomes more important to test widely once COVID numbers become lower because you need to know as quickly as possible if you are starting to lose control of the situation again. This is critical in quickly identifying hot spots of infection cases rising.

By 2022, you would hope that we might be in a position of much more standardised international rules for air travel. This might feature vaccination status, however I still foresee a significant role for testing, perhaps 'proof of vaccination' and a 'negative' test would be the rule. I think that masks are almost certainly going to be required on any kind of transport for at least the next 3 years, and quite possibly very long-term."

Salutaris People which has series of COVID-19 clinics across the North West is also a partner in the first rapid PCR test facility at a UK airport. Salutaris People are working in partnership with Test Assurance Group (TAG) and Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The express testing suite - which has its own on-site laboratory at the airport - provides clients with a rapid PCR test and certificate in under 3 hours offering Fit to Fly, Test to Release alongside 2 and 8-day testing. It is one of the only airports in the UK able to do this, compared to the normal 48-hour turnaround for PCR tests.

Salutaris People is also currently working towards UKAS registration and ISO/IEC 17025 status in line with the Governments recommendations to regulate private sector COVID-19 testing services.

Ben Paglia MD of Akea Life, the Clinical Partner of Salutaris said;

"The Government needs to offer a clear set of concrete dates for the resumption of air travel, even if this is in stages and staggered. Certain 'hotspot' countries could be restricted for air travel until vaccination programs are up to speed, but this must be combined with regular COVID-19 testing.

Business and essential travel could open up first followed by leisure and holiday travel. Passengers could be identified as 'Fit to Fly' providing they have been vaccinated and/or taken a PCR test, along with the continuation of wearing masks alongside social distancing and strict hand sanitisation protocols. At least this way we would start to make some progress and have some certainty for the airline and travel industry. Right now so many people are suffering from lockdown fatigue, mental health issues, anxiety and depression. Just the ability to even plan and book a flight or holiday would provide light at the end of the tunnel and lift the spirits of so many people"

Salutaris in conjunction with its healthcare and clinical partners Akea Life, Therapy Direct and Normedica are also offering a unique COVD-19 Concierge Service to clients by bringing private Covid PCR testing to their location. A trained health care professional will come to a private residence, hotel or location and administer PCR tests. The tests are then couriered back to the mobile laboratory facilities providing express PCR results within 1-3 hours. The company also plans to offer this service across the UK in other key locations and airports.

Salutaris People was formed in 2020 by healthcare entrepreneurs and disruptors Ross Tompkins CEO (Therapy Direct, Normedica ) and Ben Paglia CEO (Akea Life ) who wanted to combine their innovative healthcare businesses to develop a trusted healthcare brand. Its purpose was to fight the Coronavirus pandemic and become a trusted provider of Covid related medical services.

Ross Tompkins and Ben Paglia decided to combine their expertise from three well established medical businesses with 30 years of healthcare experience to form the Salutaris subsidiary. The company provides a range of medical services including; PCR Covid 19 testing for businesses, private individuals and outbound airline passengers. It also supplies rapid antigen and rapid antibody testing for UK businesses and remote telemedicine services for business and the general public. Salutaris is also one of the UK's most trusted suppliers of high grade PPE, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to private businesses, primary care trusts, the public sector and Governments.

All three businesses are accredited to the highest professional standards.

Therapy Direct Healthcare - which was founded by Ross Tompkins - is accredited to ISO9001, ISO27001, ISO45001 standards. Therapy Direct Healthcare which was formed in 2006, provides flexible and innovative occupational health services. It has a proven track record of developing proactive health and wellbeing strategies for public and private sector organisations across the UK. It counts amongst its many clients several NHS Trusts, County Councils, blue light emergency services, manufacturing, food production industries, FMCG's and numerous companies in the oil and gas industries.

https://www.therapydirect-uk.com

Normedica formed in 2007 is registered with the MHRA and was founded by Ross Tompkins. The company provides medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to GP's Surgeries, dentists, clinics, care homes, private health care settings, primary care trusts and private clients throughout the world. Its clients range from and include the NHS, VirginCare, the Irish Government, the private care sector and numerous public and private sector clients.

https://normedica.co.uk

Akea Life is a CQC registered 5 star private GP medical business, providing the UK's first fully private concierge medical service of private doctors, health care professionals and nurses. The practice also retains a Covid 19 Consultant Virologist to advise on all Covid 19 related matters. Its clients have ranged from football clubs such as Liverpool Football club, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, IAC Automotive, Lift Financial and Bentley Manchester. It has also provided private Covid 19 testing for a number of TV and film companies including a number of Hollywood actors filming on location in the UK.

https://akealife.co.uk

