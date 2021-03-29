Automotive Radars Get a Touch of AI: Report

- Increasing investments in R&D to incorporate latest Artificial Intelligence and 4D technology to boost the demand

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive radar technology is outpacing the automotive sensing technology owing to its phenomenal efficiency and functionality with challenging road infrastructure, projects the latest study by Fact.MR. With advancement in technology, the manufacturers are promising automotive radar with endless possibilities to deliver consistent performance.

According to the study, the market is expected to reach around US$ 7260.8 Mn by 2022-end registering a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Incorporating 4D imaging technology in autonomous vehicles to bring a paradigm shift in the automotive radar market. Additionally, increasing demand of autonomous electric vehicles and rising production of level 3 autonomous cars to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

"Penetration of 4D technology and Artificial Intelligence is gaining attractive opportunities for prosperous launch and production of new generation radar platform among manufacturers," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=23

Key Takeaways

India and China to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive radar manufacturers

and to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive radar manufacturers Short-range radars projected to generate revenue of around US$ 3.5 Bn by 2022-end

by 2022-end By vehicle type, passenger vehicle to remain the lucrative category

Application for adaptive cruise control to remain lucrative during forecast period

By frequency, automotive radar with 2x GHz to be at forefront, however automotive radars with 7x GHz frequency to exceed by 2022-end

U.S and Canada expected to emerge as potential market

Prominent Drives

Rising government initiatives for vehicle safety and increased usage of ADAS technology by OEMs to drive the growth

Increased investment & funding towards autonomous cars to bolster the demand

Low penetration in developing market creates attractive opportunities for automotive radar manufacturers

Key Restraints

Radar detector ban in some countries such as Australia , Brazil , France , Germany and few others is likely to hinder growth

, , , and few others is likely to hinder growth Electromagnetic jamming and threat of security is restraining the growth of the market

Discover more about the Automotive Radar market with 89 figures and 28 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/23/automotive-radar-market

Competitive Landscape

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive PLC., Denso Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Autoliv Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments Incorporated are some prominent Automotive Radar manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR's report.

Infineon Technologies AG, in July 2020, launched its first Infineon's AURIX, first embedded safety controller worldwide to be ASIL-D certified according to ISO 26262:2018. The company launched its first fully functional safe electrical and electronic car systems with radar detection technology and high safety controllers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=23

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Radar Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, offers a detailed segmentation on the global Automotive Radar market. The study divulges essential insights on the automotive radar market on the basis of range (long range, mid-range and short range), sales channel (OEM and aftermarket), application (adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency brake, autonomous park assist, blind spot information, and other applications), and key region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the market outlook for the global Automotive Radar manufacturers?

What are the latest industry application for automotive radar market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the global automotive radar market?

Which are the major development likely to witness by manufacturers?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=23

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain

Automotive Plastic Bumper Market: Fact.MR's latest report on global automotive plastic bumper market gives a detailed segmentation on prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and trends, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Automotive Transmission System Market: Fact.MR's in-depth analysis on automotive transmission system market evaluates key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the forthcoming assessment period. Additionally, details about prominent manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated.

Automotive Tail Light Market: Fact.MR's report on automotive tail light market delivers a detailed analysis on the strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Intelligence Services: Marketngage.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg