One year after the debut of its partner program, SNP recognized among the IT Channel's top partner programs

SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations in the SAP environment, has been recognized by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.

Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, SNP stands among the leading software providers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for selective and automated data migrations for complex projects, including mergers, carve-outs, cloud migrations, and SAP migrations, including SAP S/4HANA.

After 25 years of direct sales, SNP pivoted to a partner-first strategy last year and plans to shift more than half of its sales to the indirect channel. In September 2020, the company rolled out its debut partner program and onboarded partners including IBM, Google, Fujitsu, T-Systems, PWC, Accenture and Deloitte, among others. SNP plans to more than double its channel business this year, projecting channel sales growth from 10 percent to over 50 percent.

"Being recognized in CRN's Partner Program Guide only a year after launching our program is a great step for SNP as we continue to entrench our partner-first mindset," says Thomas Rosinski, president and managing director of SNP Americas. "Partners can win with SNP because we uniquely eliminate channel conflicts and provide pipeline opportunities. This has helped drive our strong entry into the channel ecosystem, and we look to build on this momentum to support even more partners with their transformation initiatives."

"Over the last year, we put a lot of effort into building this program from scratch, while incorporating feedback from partners to ensure they are supported with the tools and resources they need to succeed," says Roger Elwell, vice president, strategic partners, and alliances at SNP. "We've developed a comprehensive, tiered program for partners that offers lead sharing, cross- and up-selling discounts, comarketing, education and training, and other revenue-driving benefits. With SNP's program offering and fundamentally, our data transformation software platform, CrystalBridge our partners and their customers are well positioned to execute SAP transformation projects quickly and reliably."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge and the SNP BLUEFIELD approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated preliminary revenues of around EUR 143 million in the 2020 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com.

