New America Energy Corp. Creates Advisory Board and Announces First Appointment

New America Energy Corp. Announces First Appointment to its Non-Compensatory Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACEESWIRE / March 29, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Canouse to the company's Advisory Board. John, a renowned executive and entrepreneur, possess extensive experience as both a Board member and advisor for innovative and successful businesses.

"We are honored to have someone of John's esteem, influence, and expertise joining our team," stated Jeffrey Canouse, New America's CEO. "Over the past thirty years, there are few who rival his track record of not only building successful companies, but also navigating the complex waters of start - ups. John will be a huge asset to our growing team. His experience is matched only by his humility, which makes us particularly excited to work together."

Mr. John Canouse is best known as the co-founder and Managing Director of Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment. Stars and Strikes is one the largest entertainment destination centers in the bowling centric family entertainment industry. Founded in 2009 Stars and Strikes has grown significantly throughout the south east providing food, fun and family entertainment to hundreds of thousands guest each year.

"I'm thrilled to be able to advise New America Energy at this early stage," stated Mr. Canouse. "I look forward to advising the management of New America wherever and whenever they need my assistance."

Mr. Canouse currently serves as Managing Partner of Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment as well as, many charitable organizations. He holds a BA degree from the Stetson University. His appointment to New America's Advisory Board is in a Non-Compensatory and advisory role only.

About New America Energy Corp.

New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

