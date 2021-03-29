Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
29-March-2021 / 14:49 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.            Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)            Name                                              Thomas Singer 
b)            Position / status                                 PDMR (Non-Executive Director) 
c)            Initial notification / amendment                  Initial Notification 
2.            Details of the issuer 
              Name                                              Halfords Group plc 
3.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                                Ordinary 1p shares 
a)            Description of the financial instrument 
                                                                ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)            Nature of the transaction                         Purchase of 10,000 ordinary shares 
                                                                Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                            GBP3.72          10,000

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-29

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96528 
EQS News ID:    1179364 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT)

