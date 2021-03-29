Anzeige
Fixed Income: Reminder: NordicFTP (ftp.nordic.nasdaqomxtrader.com) connectivity changes

Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic Markets

Products & Services Impacted: All services that use NordicFTP

What you need to know:

In line with Nasdaq security compliance, we will be upgrading our security for
our services. All interactions for all users with
ftp.nordic.nasdaqomxtrader.com server will be done via Secure File Transfer
Protocol (SFTP) only. 

All clients should move to the secure protocol.

Since FTP protocol is not supported through any major browses and some
applications, all clients should move to SFTP supporting client for file
retrieval. 

All clients are encouraged to use SSH-key authentication on top (or instead) of
traditional username and password authentication to provide a greater level of
security. If SSH-key authentication is not possible, going forward there will
be requirement resetting a password every 3 months. 

NordicFTP production environment (ftp.nordic.nasdaqomxtrader.com, IP:
217.73.6.18) is scheduled to be upgraded on May 1st, 2021. 

What changes will be made for NordicFTP connectivity?

NordicFTP will no longer support plain File Transfer Protocol (FTP, via port 21)

NordicFTP will only support Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP, via port 22).

Testing: The changes are available in NordicFTP for functional testing for all
accounts of new security standard. 



For technical questions, please contact:

Cash Equity operations:

Tel: +46 8 405 6410

E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849218
