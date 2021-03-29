Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
WKN: A114R2 ISIN: SE0005095601 Ticker-Symbol: 7O4 
Frankfurt
29.03.21
08:08 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Oscar Properties Holding AB (45/21)

With effect from March 30, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 08, 2021. 

Instrument:      Subscription rights                     
Short name:      OP TR                                   
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015810486                            
Order book ID:   221084                                  
Market Segment:  OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
