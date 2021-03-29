Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Oscar Properties Holding AB (45/21)

With effect from March 30, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 08, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: OP TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015810486 Order book ID: 221084 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB