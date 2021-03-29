Grossman Company Properties Selects Mike Pedulla as New President

Pedulla to Lead Company's Strategic Planning and Growth; John Grossman Remaining as CEO and Matt Crow to Join Board of Directors

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Grossman Company Properties has selected a new president to guide the company's future growth.

Mike Pedulla will become president of the pioneer real estate development company effective March 30, and will oversee operations of the company's extensive real estate portfolio. Additionally, John Grossman will remain as CEO, and Matt Crow will join the company's board of directors.

Pedulla has more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate-related investment, development, asset management and finance. Since 2003, he has worked with DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, an institutional real estate private equity investment and development firm based in New York.

He has worked on a variety of projects across many markets and property types including hospitality, mixed-use, multifamily, office and land development. Most recently, Pedulla served as Managing Director and Co-President of Cityline Partners, a DLJ subsidiary, on a large scale mixed-use and land development investment in Northern Virginia.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mike to GCP and look forward to the impact he will have on our future," Grossman said. "His expertise in development and planning will serve us well as we look to enhance and maximize our overall portfolio."

Pedulla's educational background includes a Master of Business Administration in Real Estate and Finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University, School of Hotel Administration.

"I look forward to becoming part of Grossman Company Properties and continuing the company's legacy of quality development and hospitality operations," Pedulla said. "The company has a reputation for being a leading force in the real estate and hospitality industries and its properties have an extremely bright future moving forward."

About Us

Grossman Company Properties currently owns and operates extensive real estate holdings.

The company was started by Sam Grossman in the early 1960s and has been involved in many of the Valley's signature developments. For more information, visit grossmancompany.com.

