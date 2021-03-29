DJ Sberbank: Sberbank: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank: Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-March-2021 / 19:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sberbank informs that its PDMR Andrey Shemetov, Senior Vice-President for Key Corporate, made the transaction in Sberbank's debt instruments. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: PDMR Shemetov =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96536 EQS News ID: 1179434 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 29, 2021 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)