WKN: A115DT ISIN: NL0010776944 Ticker-Symbol: 3BY3 
Tradegate
29.03.21
11:51 Uhr
11,360 Euro
+0,020
+0,18 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2021 | 19:53
Brunel International NV: Brunel proposes to appoint Frank van der Vloed as Supervisory Board member

Brunel's supervisory board will propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2021 to appoint Mr F.I.M. (Frank van der Vloed) as member of Brunel's Supervisory Board starting May 11, 2021.

Mr Van der Vloed (Dutch, 1961) has extensive knowledge on innovation, marketing, change management and commercial leadership and is experienced in being ultimately responsible for a complex international organization that operates in competitive markets. Mr Van der Vloed currently holds the position of President of Signify Europe. Prior to that he held various international management positions at Royal Philips Electronics. His specific experience on innovation and sales will ensure that Mr van der Vloed will be a strong addition to the Supervisory Board and its role in driving Brunel's profitable growth.

In the same AGM, it will also be proposed to reappoint Mr Jilko Andringa as CEO and to reappoint Mr Just Spee as a member of the Supervisory Board. Mr Aat Schouwenaar's term in the Supervisory Board will end in May 2021. After being a member of the Supervisory Board for 20 years, he will not be nominated for reappointment.

Attachment

Press Release AGM.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/069ac4a8-4ea7-42e2-acd6-69c6811d7847)


