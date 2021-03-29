Classworx: Peter Tosto will Host 'How to Use ClassWorx' Event April 1, 2021 at 1:00PM EST

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of ClassWorx.com, a Virtual Online Directory for anyone offering Virtual Events, is proud to announce an upcoming event with Peter Tosto on 'How to Use ClassWorx' and how you can benefit from using the platform.

ClassWorx is hosting its own event this Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1PM EST. The event, hosted by Peter Tosto, will last approximately 30 minutes on Zoom and will cover how to set up your ClassWorx account and how ClassWorx works to drive more visitors to your profile and more attendees to your classes or events.

The event is open to anyone interested in expanding the reach of their virtual classes and events. We are extending the invite to fitness professionals, yoga instructors, chefs, as well as any other instructor, professor, teacher, or industry expert that wants to host live events for attendees. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host live events offered through Zoom and get paid through Stripe directly by attendees. Peter Tosto will provide you with an overview of how ClassWorx will assist you in reaching a wider audience.

Class Details:

The class is scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST. The class will last approximately 30 minutes and is hosted on ClassWorx via Zoom, and there is no charge to join the class.

About ClassWorx

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

SOURCE: ClassWorx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637983/Peter-Tosto-willHost-How-to-Use-ClassWorx-Event-April-1-2021-at-100PM-EST