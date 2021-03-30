

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release February numbers for unemployment and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to rise to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent in January. Retail sales were down 0.5 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year in January.



New Zealand will see February data for building permits; in January, permits were up 2.1 percent on month.



Hong Kong will see February figures for retail sales; in January, retail sales were down 14.5 percent on year.



