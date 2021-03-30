VantagePoint Software: Vantagepoint AI Named to Inc. 5000 Florida Regional List

Vantagepoint A.I., LLC Makes the Inc. 5000's Regional List of Top, Privately-Held Companies in Florida

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Vantagepoint AI, LLC, the first company in the world to offer independent traders the power of artificial intelligence on their home computers is honored to be included in the new Inc. 5000 Florida Regional list. This list is selected from the most successful independent small businesses in Florida.

According to the Florida SBDC Network there are 2.5 Million small businesses in the state supporting half of the state's economy; and per the Small Business Administration, Florida's small businesses employed more than 3 million people in the state.

With the release of the Inc. 5000 Florida Regional list, Scott Omelianuk, the Editor-In-Chief of Inc. magazine noted, "the companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Florida's economy across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI responded, "We're proud to be recognized as a leading, small, privately-owned business in Florida but what makes us even more proud is hearing from our traders around the world about how VantagePoint has changed their lives."

This has been a year of explosive growth for Vantagepoint as the company welcomed more than double the new traders than previous years. "We've expanded our team, created new learning opportunities for our traders and continued to innovate our software in ways that truly serve our traders," said Mendelsohn.

In 1983, the company's release of its predictive forecasts and strategy backtesting transformed the financial sector. In 1986, its patented Global Intermarket Analysis set it apart from any other company in the FinTech sector.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC.

Vantagepoint AI software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4% up to three days in advance The company is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. See artificial intelligence in action at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

