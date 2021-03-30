Immunovia reports improved test performance of IMMrayTM PanCan-d in detecting early stage pancreatic cancer in high risk symptomatic patients

- Stage I/II pancreatic cancer was detected with a specificity of 92% and a sensitivity of 80% in a clinical study

LUND, Sweden, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia today announced improved performance of its blood based IMMray PanCan-d biomarker signature together with CA 19-9, in a clinical retrospective study. The study was designed to evaluate detection of early stage pancreatic cancer in high risk patients with non-specific but concerning symptoms. The study data demonstrate that Immunovia's test now detects pancreatic cancers (all stages) with 92% specificity and 81% sensitivity for this cohort, which is equivalent to results presented in the previous Commercial Test Model Study (link to PR). Importantly, early stage PDAC I/II were detected with specificity of 92% and sensitivity of 80%. The improved test performance was demonstrated in a combined samples cohort of newly collected samples and samples from the Clinical Verification study. In total 433 samples of which 202 were PDACs whereof 89 PDAC stage I/II and 231 symptomatic controls were analyzed. These samples have been freshly collected from 7 sites in the US and Europe: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pancreatic Cancer Center at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center in the US; University College London in the UK; Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden; and University Hospital Erlangen in Germany; and Ramón y Cajal University Hospital, IRYCIS, CIBERONC in Spain.

Linda Mellby, PhD, VP R&D Immunovia commented: "Detecting pancreatic cancer as early as possible in high risk symptomatic patients is a challenging but extremely important achievement that will support clinicians in providing accelerated and correct diagnosis to the patients. We are very excited to report 92% specificity and 80 % sensitivity for detecting early stage pancreatic cancer in this risk group of patients."

Patrik Dahlen, CEO, Immunovia added: " These results demonstrate great performance for detection of early stage pancreatic cancer in symptomatic cohorts, and they further confirm the commercialization strategy for this important risk group of patients. The market size for the symptomatic risk group is 1-2 million patients in USA and Europe. Our test is designed to help clinicians find the cancer at a treatable stage and thus help the patients live longer."

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

