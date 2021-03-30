White Plains Law Firm La Sorsa & Beneventano Announces the Launch of Their New Website

White Plains NY - La Sorsa & Beneventano, a personal injury focused law firm based in White Plains New York, is delighted to announce the launch of their new website, which can be found at https://www.lasobenlaw.com/

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / The new website has been professionally built from the ground up. It features logical and straightforward navigation, a clean and modern interface, and perhaps most importantly of all, has been built to be mobile-friendly. A mobile-friendly website dynamically changes depending on the type of device the visitor is using to ensure that the site always displays correctly. This is critical in the modern business world, as search engine companies have recently reported that over 50 percent of website visits are now completed on mobile devices such as cell phones or tablets.

The team at La Sorsa & Beneventano is committed to working hard for their clients, delivering the best result possible, and assisting them in whatever way possible. Part of the thinking behind the new website was to provide customers with a valuable resource of information if they had questions or worries about an incident and wanted some legal knowledge to access before speaking to a lawyer.



"We are thrilled with the new website, which has taken a lot of time and effort to perfect," said Gregory La Sorsa of La Sorsa & Beneventano. "We were determined to find a designer who understood the ethos and concept behind our brand and was able to represent that in our website. The website has exceeded our expectations, and we have already received some positive feedback from our customers."

About La Sorsa & Beneventano

La Sorsa & Beneventano is a legal firm located in New York that is committed to one thing: winning cases for their clients. Everything they do is done with the intention of obtaining the best possible outcome and recovering the compensation their clients deserve. This singular focus has served the company well, and they are exceptionally proud of the results they have been able to achieve for their clients over the years. For more information about the company and the services they provide, visit their website at https://www.lasobenlaw.com/

