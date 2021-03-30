LONDON, March 30 (WNM/Ecological Solutions and Evidence) - A new study finds that coffee pulp, a waste product of coffee production, can be used to speed up tropical forest recovery on post agricultural land. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence. In the study, researchers from ETH-Zurich and the University of Hawai'i spread 30 dump truck loads of coffee pulp on a 35 × 40m area of degraded land in Costa Rica and marked out a similar ...

