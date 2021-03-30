GIMO Appoints New Head of Sportsbook

LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMO Global Interactive Marketing Group - a leading international independent iGaming specialist marketing agency - announced today that Peter Camden has been appointed as its new Head of Sportsbook.



With a client portfolio that includes leading global gaming brands such as NetBet , bet777 , and betFIRST , GIMO's commitment to delivering innovative products and customer experiences is ever-evolving. For over 16 years, GIMO has successfully developed and launched its clients into new markets across the globe. With offices across 14 countries, each brand has benefited from localised content that has allowed more customers to experience their products in their own languages. With the appointment of Peter, GIMO will utilise his experience of growing established and start-up sports betting companies as they look to expand into new territories and markets.

GIMO HR Director Seema Tiwari said, "We're excited to have Peter on board as we look to launch our new NetBet Sports App and propel our clients into new territories. We look forward to his leadership as we further work to transform our business and strengthen our performance."

Head of Sportsbook at GIMO, Peter Camden said, "GIMO's continued growth and success over the past 16 years is a testament to the expertise and passion shared across all of its employees. It's a pleasure to be part of the team and I am excited to get involved and lead on the exciting plans that we have for the future."