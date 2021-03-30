

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German software company TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) announced Tuesday its partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team.



Under the deal, TeamViewer will be the teams' official partner over the next five years to offer remote connectivity solutions and further cutting-edge technology to drive greater performance.



TeamViewer is the first brand to agree a new partnership with Mercedes in Formula One and Formula E, including prominent branding on both cars and the drivers' racing suits. Mercedes is the only manufacturer competing in both series.



TeamViewer software is expected to make the Mercedes teams more efficient, with optimized remote operations and enhanced connectivity between team processes trackside and back at base.The company will also play an important role in motorsport's journey towards net zero emissions.



The branding will appear on the Mercedes race cars in Formula One and Formula E, as well as on the driver overalls and teamwear, from the respective Monaco races in each series. The Monaco E-Prix will be held on May 8, with the Grand Prix de Monaco following two weeks later, on May 23.



Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, said, 'This partnership is a key pillar in our strategy to build a truly global tech brand, while creating new opportunities to transfer use cases from the fastest-moving and most data-driven sports into the industrial environment of our customers.'



The company noted that its investment in Mercedes F1 and FE partnership fully reflected in recently updated adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for 2021.



