Centralized price management will empower the sales team to access market-aligned pricing for customers directly within CPQ

Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced that Malvern Panalytical has selected Zilliant as its pricing solution to reimagine pricing on a global scale.

Malvern Panalytical will use Zilliant Price Manager to set, manage and update pricing on a global scale while adapting quickly to changing business dynamics. Malvern Panalytical will also use Zilliant IQ Anywhere, a robust, REST-based API with 99.99% guaranteed uptime, to seamlessly connect the price guidance generated by Price Manager directly into Salesforce CPQ.

"Our existing pricing solution had not matured in line with our business requirements and involved manual processing. We needed a centralized solution that would allow us to manage pricing on a global scale and offer seamless connectivity with our Salesforce CPQ solution," said Malvern Panalytical Vice President of Marketing Tanneke Reinders.

"We're thrilled to welcome Malvern Panalytical as a Zilliant customer," said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. "We're passionate about learning the complexities of each unique customer and becoming a strategic partner in their success by reimagining pricing and accelerating results. We look forward to many years of shared success."

According to the IDC Worldwide B2B-Focused Price Optimization Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment, Zilliant is the industry leader in terms of fastest time-to-value, best customer experience and the highest ROI.

"The Zilliant team took great care and attention to ensure they matched our exact requirements. Through well-crafted demonstrations, which were tailored to our business processes, we were quickly able to visualize how the cloud-native Zilliant Price Manager solution could complement our existing commercial architecture," said Malvern Panalytical Global IT Procurement Lead Rogier Bönhke.

About Malvern Panalytical

When you make the invisible visible, the impossible is possible.

Our analytical systems and services help our customers to create a better world. Through chemical, physical and structural analysis of materials, they improve everything from the energies that power us and the materials we build with, to the medicines that cure us and the foods we enjoy. We partner with many of the world's biggest companies, universities and research organizations. They value us not only for the power of our solutions, but also for the depth of our expertise, collaboration and integrity.

With over 2200 employees, we serve the world, and we are part of Spectris plc, the world-leading precision measurements group.

Malvern Panalytical. We're big on small.

www.malvernpanalytical.com

About Zilliant

Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.

