Dienstag, 30.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
PR Newswire
30.03.2021 | 08:03
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clover Hogan, Killer Mike and 10 other change-makers to seek advice from the Dalai Lama - ONE Better World Collective

LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In these unprecedented times, 12 influencers are seeking guidance from the Dalai Lama during a live event to deliver actionable hope for humanity.

Clover Hogan, Killer Mike and 10 other change-makers to seek advice from the Dalai Lama - ONE Better World Collective (PRNewsfoto/ONE Better World Collective)

The one-hour event, organized by ONE Better World Collective, will take place Monday, April 12th, 2021, at 09.00 AM ISTon the Dalai Lama's social media channels. For more information, visitwww.dalailama.com/live Register for the rebroadcast at www.onebetterworld.org Participants by region:

England-

Clover Hogan
Climate activist, eco-anxiety researcher, founder of Force of Nature, and popular podcast host

U.S. & Canada-

Michael Render, aka Killer Mike
Grammy-award winning rapper, businessman, activist and host of a popular Netflix series, he is a powerful voice for social justice

Buffy Sainte-Marie
Indigenous singer-songwriter, Oscar-winning composer, actress, author, social activist; she penned Universal Soldier, the definitive anti-war anthem of our times and the famed Up Where We Belong

Béatrice Martin, aka Coeur de pirate
Award-winning singer-songwriter, pianist and advocate for LGBTQ persons

Stephanie Benedetto
Corporate attorney, co-founder of Queen of Raw, bringing sustainability to the textile industry

Susan Rockefeller
Conservationist, filmmaker, artist, and editor-in-chief of Musings magazine

Emmanuel Jal
Award-winning Canadian recording artist, actor, peace activist and former Sudanese child soldier

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez
Hip hop artist and Indigenous climate activist

Mozhdah Jamalzadah
Afghan-Canadian singer, women's rights advocate, called 'The Oprah of Afghanistan'

Massey Whiteknife
Indigenous two-spirited entrepreneur, entertainer, featured in a hit reality tv show

Vivienne Harr
Founder of Make a Stand to combat child slavery and teen CEO of the Laudato Tree Project

Pakistan-

Clover Hogan
Climate activist, eco-anxiety researcher, founder of Force of Nature, and popular podcast host

Pakistan-

Raheen Fatima
13-year-old children's rights advocate, comedian, speaker

Organizers:

ONE Better World Collective is a global network of recognized change-makers, united in a Heart2Heart approach to form innovative collaborations and advance the UN SDGs. We span 7 continents and 50 nations, with a goal to reach 1 billion before 2030. Ian Speirs, founder, will moderate the event. www.onebetterworld.org LinkedIn: One Better World Collective Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @OBWcollective

Be the Love is a France-based meditation program to accelerate Agenda 2030. Founder and biographer to the Dalaï Lama, Sofia Stril-Rever, will host the event. www.bethelove.global (French only)

Press enquiries:
Sandy SY Lee, OBWC Chief of Strategy
M: (+44) 74 1189 8050
sandy@onebetterworld.org

PR / Interviews:
Josée Lusignan, OBWC Co-founder
M: (+1) 613 668 7238
josee@onebetterworld.org

© 2021 PR Newswire
