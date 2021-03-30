At 3.9 GW, rooftop solar only accounted for 10% of India's cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of February.From pv magazine India India's cumulative rooftop solar capacity stood at 3.9 GW as of Feb. 28, versus a 40 GW target by 2022, according to the latest data shared by the Ministry of Power. The nation's rooftop PV installations account for only 10% of the nation's 39.1 GW of grid-connected solar capacity. With 942 MW capacity, the state of Gujarat leads the nation in rooftop solar installations, followed by Maharashtra (694 MW) and Rajasthan (419 MW). No rooftop solar capacity ...

