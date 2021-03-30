Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.03.2021
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
RomReal: 2021 Annual General Meeting Notice and Proxy to Shareholders

NOTICE is hereby given that the RomReal Annual General Meeting will be held at 16 Burnaby street, Hamilton, H11, Bermuda on 23 April 2021 at 13:00 Bermuda time. Please find attached the Notice and Proxy form.

The 2020 Annual Report, including financial statements and auditor's report, will be distributed through the Intrado and ERN platforms and then made avaiable via our website www.romreal.comand via oslo axess at www.osloaxess.noby the end of day 16 April 2021.

For Further information please contact:

Harris Palaondas

Investor Relations

investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • RR Proxy Form 2021 AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00acd6c2-2f22-4a9e-812b-70b4c8060407)
  • RR Notice 2021 AGM 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8694af39-df8b-493b-a0d1-505f9880eb82)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
