DJ Gita Dittmar appointed as Venture Partner

Arix Bioscience plc Gita Dittmar appointed as Venture Partner 30-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Gita Dittmar appointed as Venture Partner LONDON, 30 March 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces the appointment of Dr Gita Dittmar as Arix Venture Partner, from 19th April 2021. In this role, Gita will leverage her global expertise in corporate business development and company building to help Arix grow its existing portfolio companies and support the investment team by identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities through her established networks. Gita has over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology sector with direct operating experience in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. She served in multiple roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of corporate and business development with IDEC Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Inc., Dance Biopharm (now Aerami Therapeutics), and most recently Ethris GmbH, where she was appointed CEO from 2018-2020. Gita holds a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Cornell University, a B.A. from Occidental College, and has authored primary research in the areas of immunology and lymphocyte signaling. Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman of Arix, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Gita to the team. Her experience in evaluating and executing late stage investments for Pharmaceutical companies on the corporate development side, coupled with her expertise in early stage company building, will be of great benefit to Arix's Investment team as we continue to build and support our existing investments and leverage our extensive pipeline of new opportunities in both early and late stage assets." Gita Dittmar, Venture Partner at Arix, commented: "I am very excited to join Arix and look forward to working with the team to identify and build the next generation of innovative biotech companies addressing areas of severe unmet need in healthcare." [ENDS] For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

