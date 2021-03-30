Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.03.2021 | 08:31
Arix Bioscience PLC: Gita Dittmar appointed as Venture Partner

DJ Gita Dittmar appointed as Venture Partner 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Gita Dittmar appointed as Venture Partner 
30-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Gita Dittmar appointed as Venture Partner 
 
LONDON, 30 March 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing 
in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces the appointment of Dr Gita Dittmar as Arix Venture 
Partner, from 19th April 2021. 
In this role, Gita will leverage her global expertise in corporate business development and company building to help 
Arix grow its existing portfolio companies and support the investment team by identifying and evaluating new investment 
opportunities through her established networks. 
Gita has over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology sector with direct operating experience in the United States, 
Europe, and the Middle East. She served in multiple roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of corporate and 
business development with IDEC Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Inc., Dance Biopharm (now Aerami Therapeutics), and most 
recently Ethris GmbH, where she was appointed CEO from 2018-2020. Gita holds a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from 
Cornell University, a B.A. from Occidental College, and has authored primary research in the areas of immunology and 
lymphocyte signaling. 
Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman of Arix, commented: 
"I am delighted to welcome Gita to the team. Her experience in evaluating and executing late stage investments for 
Pharmaceutical companies on the corporate development side, coupled with her expertise in early stage company building, 
will be of great benefit to Arix's Investment team as we continue to build and support our existing investments and 
leverage our extensive pipeline of new opportunities in both early and late stage assets." 
 
Gita Dittmar, Venture Partner at Arix, commented: 
"I am very excited to join Arix and look forward to working with the team to identify and build the next generation of 
innovative biotech companies addressing areas of severe unmet need in healthcare." 
[ENDS] 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96537 
EQS News ID:    1179500 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
