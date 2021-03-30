Argus Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring End-to-End Automotive Cyber Security Cloud Solution to Vehicle Manufacturers with Microsoft Azure IoT

Argus Cyber Security Suite of Solutions integrated with Microsoft's Azure IoT platform to provide in-vehicle and off-board monitoring, analysis, and mitigation of cyber attacks from the cloud

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Cyber Security, a global leader in automotive cyber security, has collaborated with Microsoft Azure IoT and joined the Microsoft partner network to provide vehicle manufacturers the ability to monitor, detect, and mitigate attacks in the cloud.

Argus cyber security suite, integrated with Azure IoT for automotive applications, includes Argus Fleet Protection, an Automotive Security Operation Center (ASOC) solution, in-vehicle insights from Argus Connected ECU Protection, and update capabilities with Argus Software Updates Over-the-Air (OTA). This end-to-end cloud solution is among the first to provide vehicle manufacturers full visibility into the cyber health of their fleet with on-board and off-board monitoring.

This collaboration in automotive provides vehicle manufacturers easier access to security-related in-vehicle information as well as comprehensive coverage of security events. Argus Connected ECU Protection, deployed on connected ECUs such as telematics, infotainment centers, and ADAS units, detects operating system anomalies and suspicious activity in the vehicle according to customer-defined threat models. Threat models can be based on UNECE R 155 (WP.29), the MITRE Attack framework, or any other chosen model. Alerts from the vehicle are sent to Argus Fleet Protection where they are fused with insights from other sources in dedicated automotive threat hunting and investigation modules. By integrating end-to-end automotive cyber security with Microsoft Azure IoT, vehicle manufacturers can leverage data across a wide range of sources to build a more accurate, all-encompassing cyber intelligence picture.

Moreover, with Argus Delta OTA update technologies, vehicle manufacturers are able to implement security updates OTA to immediately reduce exposure to cyber risks, while reducing vehicle downtimes and deployment costs.

"We are very excited about joining the world's leading companies running on Microsoft Azure. It represents a huge leap forward for vehicle manufacturers seeking to reduce their exposure to cyber risk and comply with existing standards and regulations, such as UNR 155 (WP.29)," said Miki Hakak, VP Marketing and Business Development, Argus Cyber Security. "By partnering with a global leader like Microsoft, we are making it easier for vehicle manufacturers to cost-effectively introduce cyber security into their vehicles without impacting production cycles or project risk."

"Cybersecurity is an essential ingredient in the move toward connected and autonomous vehicles," said Avijit Sinha, general manager for Azure Mobility, Microsoft. "Argus has comprehensive and modular solutions to ensure security across a vehicle's complex compute capabilities and networks, whether it's preventing attacks on safety-critical functions or the theft of personal data. Argus' collaboration with Microsoft Azure IoT provides a path for automakers looking to execute on their goal of secure connected and autonomous vehicles."

ABOUT ARGUS CYBER SECURITY

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides in-vehicle solutions, professional services, and an automotive security operation center (ASOC) to protect connected cars and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks. Customers include car manufacturers, their suppliers, and fleet managers.

Currently in production, Argus products and services help prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks targeting in-vehicle components, networks, and post-production fleets. Argus professional services help our customers comply with existing guidelines and regulations, such as UNECE R 155 (WP. 29) through a suite of tailored consulting services that help integrate cyber security practices and processes into the entire product lifecycle. Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 70 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, Tokyo, Shanghai and Korea. Argus is an independent subsidiary of Elektrobit, a leading provider of automotive software products and services. Visit Argus Cyber Security at https://www.argus-sec.com.

