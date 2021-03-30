Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Director Dealing

30 March 2021

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 29 March 2021, the Company was notified that Mr. Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

3,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 29 March 2021, at a price of 239 pence per Ordinary Share;

Following this purchase, Mr Michael Moule holds 40,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

