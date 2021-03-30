

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales continued to decline in February, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.1 percent decrease in January.



Sales of culture and recreation decreased 7.4 percent monthly in February. Sales of food, beverages and non-specialized stores fell by 3.8 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales fell 0.4 percent monthly in February, after a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 6.1 percent in February, following a 8.2 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in February, after a 2.5 percent fall in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

