Launch of sprays for consumer use - shielding soft and hard surfaces from microbes

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polygiene partner Colors is now launching the Regenesis ViralOff Trigger Shield sprays and other ready-to-use products for consumers, with Polygiene ViralOff as the active ingredient. The products keep soft and hard surfaces, as well as fabrics protected and shielded from microbes and have been tested for antibacterial and antimicrobial efficacy according to a number of ISO standards*, showing a reduction of over 99% of bacteria and microbes within two hours. The products are available online throughout Europe.

Today, due to Coronavirus, the need for treatments that can keep fabrics and materials protected from germs and bacteria has increased. The Italian partner Colors, with extensive know-how within innovation and development, as well as worldwide product distribution, has responded to this need and created the Regenesis project and the Regenesis ViralOff Shield products.



These products use the characteristics of the antimicrobial Polygiene ViralOff technology created by Polygiene for the textile industrial sector, in an accessible version for the final consumer through the creation of a complete range of ready-to-use products in the forms of different consumer products, such as sprays for soft, hard surfaces and fabrics, with additional products being launched later on this year. These products interrupt the antimicrobial activity and make sure surfaces and other areas are shielded from microbes and preserved from odors**. In addition, Polygiene ViralOff and thus the Regenesis ViralOff sprays have the certification of Eco Passport by OEKO-TEX and reference skin tests show that the product does not interfere with the natural bacterial flora of the skin.



"When the pandemic appeared, Colors immediately tried to find a solution that could meet the protection and safety needs dictated by the situation. We have thus developed a special formulation based on the Polygiene ViralOff technology produced by Polygiene translated into the range of antimicrobial ready-to-use products - Regenesis Shield with ViralOff technology. We appreciate that Polygiene has the same strong focus on sustainability as we have", says Mario David Odicini, General Manager Colors

"This is an exciting development for the use of our technology Polygiene ViralOff. We see that there will be an increased interest in antimicrobial products even after the pandemic, and the range of Regenesis ViralOff Trigger Shield sprays now being launched for consumer use is a good response to that demand. In addition, less washing and cleaning will be needed, which will prolong the life of the products being treated with the spray", says Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene.

Website for the products can be found here

*According to ISO 20743, ISO 21702 and ISO 18184 standards on certain materials.

**Polygiene ViralOff does not prevent diseases but protects the treated material. It maintains the quality of the treated materials unaltered

Colors Press Office

PAMBIANCO Communication, Francesca Magrotti, f.magrotti@pambianco.com,

+39 (0)276388666

Press contact Polygiene

Ulrika Björk, CEO, ubj@polygiene.com , +46 (0)70-921 12 75

Kristina Kruhsberg, press officer, kristina@polygiene.com, +46 (0)70-816 21 96

For press images, visit https://news.cision.com/se/?n=polygiene-ab.

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 200 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. With the wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster Holdings Limited, we now have the possibility to offer solutions for both soft and hard surfaces. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

