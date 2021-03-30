Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.03.2021
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
WKN: A161N1 ISIN: DE000A161N14 
Frankfurt
30.03.21
08:02 Uhr
1,220 Euro
-0,020
-1,61 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
30.03.2021 | 09:31
Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language HD kids channel RiC.today launches on Planet Earth TV's streaming platform BossTV in the US

DJ Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language HD kids channel RiC.today launches on Planet Earth TV's streaming platform BossTV in the US 

DGAP-Media / 2021-03-30 / 09:00 
Press release Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) 
 
English-language HD kids channel RiC.today launches on Planet Earth TV's streaming platform BossTV in the US 
Munich, March 30, 2021 
RiC.today, the international version of well-known German kids channel RiC TV, is continuing its international 
roll-out: RiC.today's parent Your Family Entertainment AG announced today that the channel joined Boss TV's varied 
bouquet of linear channels in the US. 
Planet Earth TV's streaming platform BossTV offers different channel packages for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android Phone 
and Android TV devices. It focuses on high-quality movies, series and live news in English, Spanish and Italian. As of 
now, BossTV's customers can also enjoy the entertaining and informative kids shows available on RiC.today. 
The English-language kids channel is broadcast in HD and is named after its hilarious mascot Ric the Raven. RiC.today 
promotes learning in a fun way through premium educational content and equips children with knowledge about current 
topics, such as the environment, health and nutrition. The content is often based on popular children's books and 
novels and was carefully produced. 
RiC.today's HD signal can be received via satellite (Eutelsat 16A, Transponder D8, of the A1 Telekom Austria Group) and 
IP. 
Bernd Wendeln, member of the YFE Board and COO comments: "Expanding RiC.today into the US and on streaming is the next 
milestone in our international efforts. This is the way forward for us. We look forward to a successful partnership 
with BossTV." 
José Paternostro, BossTV's Business Development Manager adds: "BossTV is excited to add RiC.today to its programming. 
We will soon create a kids package which will include RiC.today as an important part of the offer." 
About Your Family Entertainment AG 
The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, 
Abbreviation: RTV)  is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and 
families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as 
"Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational and entertaining content, which is free 
of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi" on four different continents, the 
free-to-air channel "RiC", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and 
digital channels worldwide. 
 
Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG 
Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer 
Nordendstraße 64 
80801 Munich, Germany 
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 
E-Mail: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv 
www.yfe.tv 
www.rictv.de 
www.fixundfoxi.tv 
End of Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG 
Key word(s): TV/Radio 
2021-03-30 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Your Family Entertainment AG 
              Nordendstr. 64 
              80801 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 997 271-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 997 271-91 
E-mail:       ir@yfe.tv 
Internet:     www.yfe.tv 
ISIN:         DE000A161N14 
WKN:          A161N1 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1179506 
 
End of News    DGAP Media 
=------------

1179506 2021-03-30

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
