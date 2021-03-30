

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate increased during the December to February period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate increased to 4.5 percent during the December to February period from 4.3 percent during the November to January period.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 216,800 during the December to February period from 208,900 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 13.5 percent in the three months ended February.



The employment rate fell to 61.9 percent in December-February period from 62.1 percent the three months ended in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

