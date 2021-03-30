

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) stated that it now expects the impact of coronavirus on adjusted operating profit to be around 180 million pounds for the full year, compared to the previously forecast 150 million pounds - 250 million pounds range. SSE continues to expect to report adjusted earnings per share in the 85 pence to 90 pence range for the full year. Net debt is now expected to be around 9 billion pounds at 31 March 2021.



SSE intends to recommend a full-year dividend of 80 pence per share plus RPI for 2020/21 and continues to target annual RPI increases to 2023 as set out in its five-year dividend plan.



