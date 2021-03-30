The new, Tiger Pro 54HC panel is based on a 182mm, 54-cell design and exhibits an efficiency of up to 21.3%. The manufacturer claims the new product is particularly suitable for residential projects in high snow or high wind load areas.Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar has launched a new solar module for distributed generation projects. The Tiger Pro 54HC panel is available in five versions with power ratings ranging from 395 to 415 W, and efficiency ranging from 20.28% to 21.3%. The new product is made with 108 high-efficiency, half-cut monocrystalline cells and features a maximum system ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...