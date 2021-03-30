

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Student lodging owner and developer Unite Group Plc (UTG.L) said on Tuesday that it has sold around eight properties, consisting of 2,284 beds for a sum of 133 million pounds to Aventicum Real Estate. In the sale value, Unite share is 90 million pounds.



Out of the eight properties in the portfolio, seven have been sold for 120 million pounds, while Unite share is 77 million pounds. The last one property in Manchester will be sold for a sum of 13 million pounds in the second half of the year.



The sale comprises of properties at Coventry, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Exeter and Manchester. The properties have nomination agreements covering 28 percent of beds on short-term leases. The property disposals are marked at an NOI yield of 6.5 percent and a 2 percent discount to existing book value.



The sale is part of Unite Students ongoing portfolio management policy and the company has, in the long run, plans to sell many subscale properties, even as better alignment with high and mid-ranked Universities takes place.



Richard Smith, Chief Executive, Unite Students, said, 'This disposal forms part of our target to dispose £200-300 million of assets in 2021. The sale is consistent with our strategy of increasing our exposure to high and mid-ranked Universities where demand is strongest, while delivering operational efficiencies that contribute towards our target for an improvement in our EBIT margin to 74 percent by 2023-end.'



