The "Oil and Gas Map of the Eastern Mediterranean, 2nd Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The map has comprehensive data, charts and illustrations to give an authoritative analysis of trends in the emerging Eastern Mediterranean oil and gas sector.
Mapping:
Digital terrain model base map of the Eastern Mediterranean region
Mapping Content:
- Oil and gas pipelines, including those planned, proposed and under construction
- Major oil and gas producing areas/fields
- LNG import regasification terminals by status [existing, under construction and planned]
- LNG export liquefaction plants by status [existing, under construction and planned]
- Oil refinery (Start date, operator and capacity in barrels per day)
- Bio-refinery (Start date, operator and capacity in barrels per day)
- Tanker terminals
- Oil storage
- Gas processing plant
- Underground gas storage (existing, under construction and planned/proposed
Inset Maps:
- Offshore Egypt's Nile Basin
- Offshore Israel
- Offshore Cyprus
- Offshore Lebanon
- Greece Concession areas
- Offshore Albania and Montenegro
Tables and Graphics Showing:
- Oil and gas proved reserves, production and consumption 2018 (by selected Eastern Mediterranean countries)
- Detailed call-out boxes for individual LNG import and export facilities
Technical Specs:
- Size: 1,260mm x 891mm
- Style: Landscape
- Scale: 1:1,845,000
