The "Oil and Gas Map of the Eastern Mediterranean, 2nd Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The map has comprehensive data, charts and illustrations to give an authoritative analysis of trends in the emerging Eastern Mediterranean oil and gas sector.

Mapping:

Digital terrain model base map of the Eastern Mediterranean region

Mapping Content:

Oil and gas pipelines, including those planned, proposed and under construction

Major oil and gas producing areas/fields

LNG import regasification terminals by status [existing, under construction and planned]

LNG export liquefaction plants by status [existing, under construction and planned]

Oil refinery (Start date, operator and capacity in barrels per day)

Bio-refinery (Start date, operator and capacity in barrels per day)

Tanker terminals

Oil storage

Gas processing plant

Underground gas storage (existing, under construction and planned/proposed

Inset Maps:

Offshore Egypt's Nile Basin

Offshore Israel

Offshore Cyprus

Offshore Lebanon

Greece Concession areas

Offshore Albania and Montenegro

Tables and Graphics Showing:

Oil and gas proved reserves, production and consumption 2018 (by selected Eastern Mediterranean countries)

Detailed call-out boxes for individual LNG import and export facilities

Technical Specs:

Size: 1,260mm x 891mm

1,260mm x 891mm Style: Landscape

Landscape Scale: 1:1,845,000

