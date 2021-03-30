DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP DEALING DATE: 29/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 615.9191 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 157536 CODE: FTSE =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 96556 EQS News ID: 1179562 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)