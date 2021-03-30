The portfolio extension into prescription drugs and the expansion of digital health services in the Netherlands fits perfectly to the company's European growth strategy.

Strategic acquisition of the Dutch tech and e-pharmacy start-up based in Eindhoven.

Growing e-pharmacy platform in the Netherlands that helps patients to better manage their medications increasing adherence and persistence.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. acquired MedApp Holding B.V. including MedApp Nederland B.V. and MedApp Apotheek B.V. Founded as a start-up at Eindhoven University of Technology in 2016, the technology driven e-pharmacy has become a leading e-health medication platform in the Dutch market through its app MedApp.

From the very beginning, it has been MedApp's mission to help patients suffering from chronic diseases to make their lives easier every day. Therefore, the app-based pharmacy service was developed with a strong behavioural focus meeting the individual needs of chronically-ill patients.

Users can set smart medication alerts, obtain an overview of their medications and get their medicines delivered conveniently to their homes. They also have access to disease-related information and media improving medication adherence and convenience.

By acquiring MedApp, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, one of Europe's leading e-pharmacies and active in seven countries, strengthens its business in its home country, the Netherlands. Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is active in the Netherlands through its brand FARMALINE offering beauty and personal care products. The acquisition of MedApp enables SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to further expand into the area of prescription drugs (Rx) in the Dutch market.

Jasper Eenhorst, CFO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: "Through the acquisition of MedApp, we are expanding our current Rx business into the Netherlands. Even if the sales and earnings contribution is relatively small these days, this transaction is of special importance to us. Providing e-Rx and having a relentless focus on improving our patients' lives through medication management are key pillars of our strategy to become Europe's customer-centric e-pharmacy platform."

Pit Janssen, CEO and founder of MedApp: "Joining forces with one of the major European e-pharmacies is a perfect match since it provides us with the infrastructure and know-how needed to improve healthcare services in the Netherlands."

Edwin Hermkens, CTO and founder of MedApp: "Since technology and entrepreneurial thinking are in both our companies' DNAs, it was purely logical to become part of the SHOP APOTHEKE Group."

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE acquires 100 of the shares from the founders of MedApp and investors including Health Innovation Fund III, who saw the potential of innovative medication management services at an early stage.

Both founders and the current management team will stay on board continuing to lead and manage the growth of MedApp.

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Warsaw, Milan, Paris and Tongeren, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 6.3 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany in summer 2021, the company will further improve the customer experience with focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the MDAX stock index since 21 September 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005482/en/

