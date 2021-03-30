The "Nordic Building Automation and Control Market by Product Type, Offering and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building automation and control system is the automatic centralized control for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, and security access control systems. The building automation and control system uses sensors, detectors, relays, and other smart components integrated with intelligent electronics, which gives access to central computing system to operate.

They are used in various industry verticals such as industrial, enterprises, retail, hospitality, residential, and others. The some of the companies operating in the Nordic building automation and controls market are Siemens, Honeywell, and others.

The Nordic building automation and controls market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the need for advanced energy-efficient interventions, real-time decision support control systems, enhanced building security, and better management information dashboards that offer easy access to key performance indicators and uptake of building energy management systems (BEMS) along with penetration of IoT.

Moreover, constant development of the supportive regulatory structure and legislative requirements (e.g., Indoor Air Quality Standard) fuel the demand for intelligent building solutions. In addition, increase in development of smart cities is expected to boost the growth of the Nordic building automation and controls market in the coming years. However, the high initial costs of implementation and improper management of huge volume of data coming from smart building systems hamper the growth of the market.

The Nordic building automation and controls market is segmented on the basis of type, offering, industrial vertical, and country. By type, the market is divided into HVAC control, lighting control, and security access control. By offering, it is bifurcated into integration and services. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into residential, enterprise, industrial, hospitality, retail, and others. By country, it is analyzed across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in need for energy efficiency

Rise in demand for convenient user experience

Restraint

High Initial Investment

Complex interoperability

Opportunities

Evolving market for smart cities

Key Companies

Bastec AB

Beijer Electronics

Caverion Corporation

Fidelix

Guard Automation

Nordomatic AB

Honeywell

Regin Group

Larmia Control AB

Siemens AG

Ecolime Group AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqc732

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005529/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900