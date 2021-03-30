The Spielwarenmesse 2021 Summer Edition cancelled in July

- Prolonged pandemic hampers planning

- Relaunch in 2022 with a strong digital offering

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Summer Edition of the world-renowned Spielwarenmesse in Nuremberg was to open its doors this July after being postponed in January. In its role as organiser, Spielwarenmesse eG had pulled out all the stops to provide the industry with a suitable networking platform this year. Following the unrelenting uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic both on a national and international level, it has been decided to cancel the event and to focus instead on Spielwarenmesse 2022. The resolution was passed at the supervisory board meeting on 25 March.

Commenting on this latest move, Ernst Kick, CEO Spielwarenmesse eG, stated: "Initially, we received excellent feedback about the Summer Edition from both exhibitors and visitors. In recent weeks, however, the disappointingly slow improvement in the pandemic has been fuelling uncertainty across the industry. Our top priority remains the health and safety of all our participants." The lack of political perspective with regard to trade fairs has had a considerable impact on the ability of exhibition organisers to make firm plans and for international manufacturers and buyers to schedule and book their travel and accommodation. Despite the measures already set in motion, it would be impossible to stage the Spielwarenmesse Summer Edition successfully without having the all-important run-up to the fair clearly mapped out.

"From now on, all energy will be channelled into the regular Spielwarenmesse which is scheduled to run from 2 to 6 February 2022 and will take place in conjunction with Spielwarenmesse Digital. For the first time ever, the organiser will be linking the indispensable experience of the live exhibition in Nuremberg with the virtual world, enhancing the participation of both suppliers and buyers whilst providing them with the best possible service. "We're receiving such a positive response from across the board. The market players cannot wait to get together again in February. And we're very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Nuremberg for the 72nd Spielwarenmesse," Mr Kick concluded.

Spielwarenmesse

Spielwarenmesse, the leading international fair for toys, hobbies and leisure, is organized by the fair and marketing services provider Spielwarenmesse eG. The trade fair creates a comprehensive communication and ordering platform for 2,800 national and international manufacturers. The presentation of new products and the extensive industry overview provide a valuable pool of information for annual market orientation for around 65,000 buyers and toy traders from more than 130 nations. Spielwarenmesse has also been a protected word mark in Germany since 2013.

Fair date: Spielwarenmesse, Wednesday to Sunday, 2 - 6 Feb 2022

