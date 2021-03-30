Innodisk Brings AIoT to Taipei City with Avalue Partnership

A new partnership announced today between Innodisk and Avalue is expanding innovative remote technology to current traffic systems

TAIPEI, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk announced today a new partnership with Avalue, with the goal of bringing AIoT to Taipei City streets. This radical AIoT solution includes EPS-APL from Avalue and the InnoAGE SSD from Innodisk, and enables AI recognition with smart cameras for object detection, behavior identification, and traffic flow monitoring, all together making traffic easier to manage.

Enabling Remote Control of Dynamic Signals Control Systems

The partnership will enter a project on signal control systems run by the Taipei City Department of Transportation. The system is enabled by using the innovative InnoAGE SSD, the out-of-band management enabled by Innodisk, and the in-band-management from the Avalue RS2 solution. The IoT infrastructure will thus be equipped with dual band management with more reliable and smarter edge devices. With out-of-band signaling, remote recovery is readily available even for devices that have suffered severe issues such as data corruption and operating system failure.

The integrated solution from Innodisk and Avalue provides adjustable real-time traffic signal control based on the intelligent sensing of the traffic flow further improving traffic convenience and safety for both vehicles and pedestrians. In short, this solution collects data to conduct computing process and analysis, ultimately reducing traffic jams by 10-15% and lowering communication costs by 85%.

Growing AIoT Ecosystem

"The partnership between Avalue and innodisk is crucial to building AIoT ecosystems. Avalue's innovative technology is combined with the out-of-band management capabilities of InnoAGE, which is packed with reliable industrial-grade components and technologies, and is carefully designed to meet the strictest of industrial requirements," Innodisk President Randy Chien said. "Together, we create a reliable integrated solution to our global customers."

"As the IoT brings the networks together and closer, the network deployed in different industries and systems becomes more deeply interconnected. The demands on devices deliver powerful data collection, while data security, system management, and remote monitoring become more complex and crucial," Avalue Vice President Kevin Lien said. "Avalue developed the RENITY SENTINEL 2 integrated Avalue's software and hardware, and combined with Innodisk InnoAGE to enhance the performance of all remote systems and to promote efficient and reliable operations."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473821/Innodisk_avalue_PR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454282/Innodisk_Logo.jpg