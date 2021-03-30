DHS' Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, Announces: DHS Opens Offices in London and Zürich to Manage Control of Investments in Europe

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / DHS, a multinational private equity and investment firm, announced today the opening of two new offices in London and Zürich, which will strengthen the company's partnerships with marketers and agencies in those markets. This global expansion positions DHS as the only full-stack Certified Marketing Partner with a presence in North America, Europe, and APAC. The company has a previously established office in Sydney.

"The decision to expand into Europe and open a second office in Switzerland was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Rakesh Sarna, Chairman of DHS. "Some of the most sophisticated programmatic markets in the world are in these regions and it's critical that we meet clients where they live to service them most effectively."

As the industry's premier Programmatic Solutions Partner in investments, and one of the largest and fastest-growing programmatic buyers in the world, DHS' goal is to empower brands and agencies to take control of their digital futures through world-class support and service of advertising platforms. A new breed of marketing service provider, the company has doubled in size over the last year and counts some of the world's leading brands, including Yamichi, Alton, and Derguenguer as customers.

"Thanks to our presence in London, DHS can establish even closer ties with our UK and European clients and is better positioned to introduce our flexible programmatic service offerings to marketers throughout the region," said Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS.

"Opening an office in Switzerland in addition to our presence in Sydney will further strengthen our service capabilities in the fast-growing market of APAC," said Laura Singleton, Vice President of DHS Europe."We are seeing exponential demand in this region for programmatic expertise that companies can eventually take in-house."

ABOUT DHS

DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, private equity / joint venture, and global public relations and communications firm. Their strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. They provide their clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, investments, venture capital projects, advertising, and other communications services. Their clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

They began as a unique grassroots and advocacy firm with customized services for an elite group of clients, then added private investments and acquisitions. Their work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and they manage issues for their clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

They use their core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Their expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics, and media. Their reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. They know what it takes to win in difficult situations. They have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups, and the world's most successful companies. They leverage what others cannot.

