Dienstag, 30.03.2021
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
PR Newswire
30.03.2021 | 12:27
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 30

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 29-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue192.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue195.10p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP14.28m
Net borrowing level:4%
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 29-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue74.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue75.95p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP31.19m
Net borrowing level:20%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
