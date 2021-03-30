Strategic Equity Capital plc

Result of General Meeting

30 March 2021

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital (the "Company" or "SEC") is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held earlier today, shareholders voted in favour of the continuation of the Company.

Richard Hills, Chairman of Strategic Equity Capital, commented:

"We are grateful for the support of a significant majority of shareholders for the continuation of the Company. The Company's NAV has risen 33% [1]since Ken Wotton was appointed as lead fund manager in September and the Company's share price is at an all-time high. Nevertheless, the Board acknowledges Shareholders' frustration that the discount to NAV remains wide and we will be looking at ways to address this. We will update the market in due course."

Results

Resolution 1 (Ordinary Resolution): THAT the Company should continue as an investment trust until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of shares 38,804,545 8,417,501 47,222,046 1,807,022 % of VOTED Shares 82.17 17.83 100.00 - % of Issued Share Capital 55.55 12.05 67.60 2.59

Resolution 2 (Special Resolution): THAT, if Resolution 1 is not passed, then within eight weeks the board of the Company shall put forward proposals to enable those Shareholders who want to realise their investment in the Company for cash at close to net asset value or (at the option of each Shareholder) to exchange their Shares for shares in another investment vehicle.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of shares 8,631,024 38,591,022 47,222,046 1,807,022 % of VOTED Shares 18.28 81.72 100.00 - % of Issued Share Capital 12.36 55.24 67.60 2.59

A copy of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Strategic Equity Capital plc

Richard Hills (Chairman)

(via PATAC below)

PATAC Limited (Company secretary) 0131 378 0500

Steven Davidson

Investec Bank plc (Broker) 020 7597 4000

Lucy Lewis

Tom Skinner

Camarco (PR) 07397 176953

Jennifer Renwick

Oliver Head

[1] Source: Morningstar. NAV Total Return from 28 September 2020 to 29 March 2021