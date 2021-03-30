MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark wins tender for train workshop and railway facilities for DSB

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit, MT Højgaard Danmark, has won DSB's tender for the establishment of a train workshop and railway facilities in Næstved. The workshop will be used for repair and maintenance work on DSB's recently purchased electric trains, trainsets and double-decker carriages. The tender is divided into three phases, and if MT Højgaard Danmark qualifies for all phases, as expected, the tender's total value is expected to amount to around DKK 900 million.

The project is comprised of the following phases:

Phase 0: Implementation phase including kick off workshop

Phase 1: Cooperation phase

Phase 2: Turnkey and execution phase

It is expected that DSB, in accordance with tender regulation, will enter into the agreement with MT Højgaard Danmark after the standstill period expires on 8 April 2021. The turnkey and execution phase is expected to be initiated in 2022 and completed in late 2024.

The tender does not change MT Højgaard Holding's previously announced 2021 outlook, but it will contribute significantly to the group's long-term, sustainable development in the coming years.

Additional information:

CEO Morten Hansen and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment