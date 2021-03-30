U.S. researchers are using a data fusion approach to identify the most stable perovskites for PV cells. Their machine-learning method combines perovskite test results with first-principles physical modeling to identify the best candidates.Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have proposed a new approach to identify the best perovskites for solar cell applications, depending on specific goals such as longevity, efficiency, and producibility, as well as the availability of source materials that the manufacturers aim to achieve. The scientists presented their findings in "A data ...

